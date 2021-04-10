The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has transferred, in the first quarter of 2021, 354,255,600 euros to the Autonomous Communities, Ceuta and Melilla for subsidies from the State Housing Plan 2018-2021. The Region of Murcia will receive 16.3 million euros.

This amount is added to the 328,011,606 euros transferred by the Ministry in 2018, 325,127,239 euros in 2019 and 446,637,200 euros in 2020, to meet these grants, which means that, in total, the amount transferred by Mitma for state housing aid from the State Housing Plan 2018-2021 amounts to 1,454,031,645 euros. The State Housing Plan contemplates a set of aid that contributes to facilitating the enjoyment of a decent and adequate home to citizens with special attention to the most vulnerable.

The transfers corresponding to the budget for the year 2021 have been made to the Autonomous Communities and the Cities of Ceuta and Melilla in compliance with the agreements signed for the execution of the State Housing Plan 2018-2021 and the provisions of Royal Decree-Law 11 / 2020, of March 31, by which urgent complementary measures are adopted in the social and economic sphere to deal with Covid-19.

This amount goes to rental assistance for tenants with fewer resources with special attention to young people and people over 65; to aid for victims of gender-based violence, the homeless and people who are evicted from their habitual residence, and to rental aid to tenants with vulnerability arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also aimed at helping Public Administrations and their dependent or linked bodies for the acquisition of housing in order to increase the public housing stock, as well as aid for the promotion of housing to be allocated to affordable or social rent for a period of time. minimum of 25 years.

Likewise, it is intended to promote the rehabilitation of homes both in terms of sustainability and improvement of energy efficiency as well as the improvement of the state of conservation and accessibility, as well as the promotion of rural urban regeneration and renewal.