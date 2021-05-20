The Region of Murcia will host in the next few hours seven foreign minors who have arrived this week in Ceuta forming part of a human avalanche of more than 8,000 people on the Tarajal border. These seven children and adolescents account for 3.5% of the two hundred ‘menas’ that will be distributed among all the autonomous communities, as requested on Wednesday by the Minister of Social Affairs, Ione Belarra, “due to responsibility.” Only Ceuta itself, Melilla and the Canary Islands are excluded from the distribution due to the overcrowding suffered by their centers. This has been confirmed to LA TRUTH by sources from the Ministry of Social Policy, which, however, have not specified the exact date of the arrival of these minors.

The proposal of the Ministry contemplates that 25% of the places are distributed according to the population, another 25% by the economic situation, 12.5% ​​by income per capita and unemployment rate and the remaining 50% by reception of this type of minors in each community.

Currently, The Region of Murcia already welcomes 144 unaccompanied foreign minors in several centers that have different degrees of occupation. The vice-president of the regional government and counselor for Social Policy, Isabel Franco, recalls that the Community finances these services “100%” and demands from the Government of Pedro Sánchez “responsibility when it comes to contributing to expenses that we consider derived from immigration, which is a competence of the State ”.