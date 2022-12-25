Time will accompany those who decide to take advantage of this Monday, a holiday in the Region of Murcia, to make plans outdoors, for example a getaway to the beach. According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), temperatures will be higher than usual around these dates and will reach 23 degrees in most of the Community.

It is estimated that the thermometers will mark their highest figure in Murcia, where they could reach 24 degrees. This spring weather will be somewhat milder in the Altiplano and the Northwest, where it will be around 18 to 20 degrees.

The skies will remain sunny during the central hours of the day, with few clouds and light variable winds. On the coast some intervals of low clouds, mists and mists are expected, more likely in the early and late hours of Monday.

The Aemet prediction is similar for the entire Mediterranean strip, so if you are planning a trip to the neighboring provinces you will probably find temperatures along the same lines.