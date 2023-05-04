The Region of Murcia will display 34 blue flags this summer, 28 on beaches and six in marinas. It is the same number as last year, although El Portús, in Cartagena, and Las Salinas and Torre Derribada, in San Pedro del Pinatar, are opening.

The negative news is that there is none from the Mar Menor among those distinguished in the annual report by autonomous communities of the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), published this Thursday. Although it is no longer a novelty, since it is repeated for the seventh consecutive year.

Águilas, which accumulates almost a dozen blue flags, is the municipality with the most recognitions. Specifically, they will wave in Calarreona, La Carolina, La Casica Verde, La Colonia, La Higuerica, Las Delicias, Levante, Matalentisco and Poniente. In addition to El Portús, in Cartagena Cala Cortina, Isla Plana, La Azohía-El Cuartel, Levante-Cabo de Palos, San Ginés and La Chapineta revalidate this distinction.

For its part, Mazarrón has five flags on the beaches of Rihuete, Bahía, Nares, Grande-Castellar and El Mojón. San Pedro del Pinatar, in addition to winning two, maintains the one it had on El Mojón beach and wins those corresponding to La Torre Derribada and Las Salinas. This municipality also revalidates the Las Salinas Center as a Blue Center.

Lorca is left with a blue flag for Calnegre cove. San Javier maintains the distinctions in the beaches of La Ensenada del Esparto and El Pedrucho and shares with Cartagena the blue flag for the Banco del Tabal-Calnegre beach.

Added to these are the six distinctions for regional marinas: Club Náutico de Águilas, Club de Regatas de Mazarrón, Marina Salinas (San Pedro del Pinatar), Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena, Yacht Port Cartagena and the Juan Montiel marina, in Eagles.