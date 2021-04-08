After long negotiations, the Vueling company has decided to establish a route between the Region of Murcia and Barcelona, ​​with two weekly frequencies. Likewise, there will be two other connections with Santander and Bilbao, as announced yesterday by the airline, which will begin operating in June. The pandemic has made many low-cost companies expand their offer with national routes, as is the case. Vueling will compete with Volotea for destinations in northern Spain, as the latter plans to resume its activity this summer with flights to Oviedo and Bilbao.

The contacts of the regional government and Vueling began three years ago, with the aim of opening a connection with Barcelona. The then Minister of Development, Patricio Valverde, and the Secretary General Yolanda Muñoz, now president of the Port of Cartagena, argued that 65% of the passengers who used the Alicante-Barcelona route had the Region as their origin or destination.

NEW ROUTES Barcelona Starting June 18, on Fridays and Sundays. Santander From June 19, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Bilbao Starting June 20, Thursdays and Sundays.

Madrid, more difficult



The connection with Barcelona is an important step for the Region. The regional government has tried to open another route with Madrid, but it is less economically viable, especially due to competition from the AVE.

Vueling, a company belonging to the IAG group, announced yesterday that it continues to work to boost air traffic in Spain, which is why it has put the new Corvera connections with Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Santander on sale from June 18. This is the first time that Vueling will operate these routes from the Murcian capital.

Negotiations between the regional government and Vueling to establish the route with Catalonia began three years ago



The one in Barcelona will have two weekly frequencies, Friday and Sunday. Santander and Murcia will also be united on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 19; while the connection with Bilbao will begin on June 20 on Thursdays and Sundays. “With these three new routes, Vueling maintains its firm commitment to continue promoting the recovery of the tourism and economic sector,” the company reported.

Corvera airport is now at low lows, with only one weekly flight to the Canary Islands, awaiting the resumption of routes with the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium, mainly.