The regional government will maintain the exemption on the Wealth tax for another year, expanding its exempt minimum from 700,000 euros to 3.7 million euros. This measure, which represents a saving of 15 million euros for the taxpayers of the Region of Murcia, will continue to be applied in the 2024 budget, which will be published in the coming weeks.

This was announced today by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, during the ‘Frecom Protagonists’ meeting, organized by the Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs (Frecom), and which brought together businessmen and self-employed workers from the field of construction. construction.

Specifically, regarding the Wealth Tax, the counselor pointed out: “We have managed to ensure that the income from this tax stays in the Region of Murcia and does not go to the state through the Great Fortunes Tax.”

Likewise, he pointed out that the regional government will continue to support administrative simplification: “In the coming months we will approve the Recast of the Administrative Simplification Text, a law highly demanded by the construction sector, among others, and that will contemplate many of the measures that have been demanded of us throughout this time.

Digital transformation was also one of the topics addressed at this meeting. The counselor explained that this change will be another of the pillars that will be worked on: “The Digital Transformation Agency will help us with this, which will begin its journey with the approval of its law.”