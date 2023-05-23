The beginning of this week in the Region of Murcia is accompanied by rainfall. The Aemet reported that the Community was going to be on yellow notice for Monday and Tuesday, and even the areas of Campo de Cartagena and Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas would be on orange notice around 12:00 this second warning day. The municipal executives would take measures such as the suspension of classes in 14 municipalities.

On Monday it was already present in some points of the Community but with less intensity than it would at dawn on Tuesday. The municipalities of Lorca and Cartagena have suffered serious consequences due to heavy rainfall.

The news is that the drops will not stop falling in the Region throughout the week and part of the next. A generalized storm flies over the Murcian territory. On Wednesday, according to Aemet, there will be showers with storms and hail that can be locally strong and persistent, opening clear at dawn.

On Thursday and Friday the most intense rainfall is expected in the afternoon and in the interior of the Region, although rain is also expected in the surroundings of Lorca and Cartagena. Apparently, the showers on Saturday will be less, ending the week with a rainy electoral Sunday.

The beginning of next week will follow the trend of this one and precipitation is expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So, if nothing changes in the time forecast, we will be able to store the umbrellas next Thursday, June 1.