The end of November is shaping up with a very different image from the one we got used to during its first weeks. The high temperatures that marked a rather unusual autumn did not predict how the last days of the month would be lived. On Monday, he welcomed strong gusts of wind that forced the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) to issue a yellow level warning in the Northwest region that lasted until this Wednesday. A situation that already made it foreseeable that the weekend would be the coldest of those experienced recently, which will reach close to 0 degrees in some municipalities.

After the past meteorological phenomenon that occurred in the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Moratalla or Bullas, the cold settles in these areas with a minimum that will drop by more than 10 degrees in a matter of days. The lowest point will be reached on Saturday with 3 degrees. The maximum, on the other hand, will oscillate around 20 degrees, figures that will drop significantly at the beginning of the following week to say goodbye to the month of November.

However, the toughest weekend will be the one that the residents of Yecla and Jumilla will notice, who will have to survive the lowest minimums in the entire Region of Murcia. Despite the fact that the rain will not take the streets of these towns, the next few days are expected to be especially cold: thermometers could mark between 1 and 2 degrees as of Saturday. The highs, despite the fact that they will remain above 19 degrees for the next few days, will also undergo an abrupt change starting the following week with 14 degrees.

The coats and scarves will also be the best allies for the rest of the Region. The cold will enter Murcia and Vega del Segura from Saturday, in which the maximum will mark 20 degrees and the minimum 8. Temperatures that forecast a fairly similar start to the week, far from the rain but with skies that will have a cloudy appearance.

Cartagena envisions a weekend with a similar forecast. The days will be colored by high clouds and cloudy intervals that will leave one of the coldest thermometers of the month. Of the 18 degrees minimum this Wednesday, a drop of up to six degrees is expected in three days. On the other hand, the Aemet expects that Friday will start with a maximum of 23 degrees and that the mercury will drop to 19 on Sunday.

The forecasts are very similar for the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, who will have to bundle up in the coming days to enjoy the weekend. It will start with a minimum of 11 degrees and will end with just six degrees, a drop that will imitate the maximum, which will go from 23 on Friday to 20 on Sunday. The same will happen around the coast, which will have to endure lows of nine degrees on Saturday and seven on Sunday to explore its promenades. For its part, the maximum 24 degrees that will invite many visitors on Friday will freeze in a single day and drop to 19. A forecast that will mark the beginning of December.