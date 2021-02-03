The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, remarked this Wednesday that “the prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer are a priority for the regional government together with the management of the pandemic” and assured that “the coronavirus accounts for a large part of our efforts but cannot relegate everything else. ‘

During a visit to the regional headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), on the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is commemorated on February 4, López Miras stressed that “despite the fact that 2020 and what we have 2021 is being especially complicated due to the pandemic, priority has been given in all the techniques and diagnostic procedures to the patients with suspected or diagnosed oncological disease». In this sense, he valued that “all the agendas for diagnostic tests and interventions have been maintained.”

Likewise, one hundred percent of the Oncoradiotherapy activity was maintained, establishing a Contingency Plan for this, all the oncological surgical activity was continued and breast and colorectal screening programs continue to be carried out since they are essential to favor early diagnosis . Non-face-to-face consultations with Primary Care have also been promoted to avoid the displacement of these patients, who are more vulnerable to viruses.

In addition, numerous measures have been taken to guarantee care activity and patient safety in systemic treatments such as distancing, increasing the spaces allocated, as well as the schedules, sliding agendas and professionals in the afternoon. A system has also been implemented to avoid the accumulation of patients.

Incidence in the Region of Murcia



During his visit to the regional headquarters of the AECC, López Miras met with its president, Manuel Molina Boix, and his executive committee, whom he thanked “for their commendable work that goes beyond disseminating awareness and advice”, and highlighted “the accompaniment they carry out to patients and their families throughout the illness. ‘ Likewise, the Community undertook to create, through the Council for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, a Social Monitoring Table for cancer patients to advance policies to support these patients.

The Region of Murcia is the community with the lowest mortality from cancer in 2020, as can be seen from the latest report from the Observatory of the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) with data on the incidence, prevalence and mortality of this disease. Thus, specifically in the Region there were 2,803 deaths from cancer (1,028 of women and 1,775 of men), with a rate of 185 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well below the national average, which stands at 236 cases. In 2019 it was also the community with the lowest mortality from this cause.

According to data from the AECC Cancer Observatory, last year they were diagnosed in the Region of Murcia 7,712 new cases of cancer (3,228 in women and 4,484 in men), which represents a rate of 510 per 100,000 inhabitants, below the national rate, which stands at 593. The Murcian Health Service invested in 2020 about 66 million in cancer drugs , more than 6% more than in 2019.

The latest data available from the Murcia Cancer Registry show that between 55 and 84 years of age it is appreciated that the number of cancer cases is notably higher in men than in womenHowever, between 30 and 54 years of age the number of cases is greater in women than in men, mainly due to the incidence of breast cancer at these ages.

The cancer most frequently observed in men is prostate (20% of cases registered in men), followed by lung (15% of cases), bladder (12%), colon (10%) and rectum ( 5%). In women, the most frequently registered cancer is breast (30%), followed by colon (9%), uterine corpus (6%) and thyroid (5%), all of which together represent almost half of cancer cases registered in women.