The business creation in the Region of Murcia grew 32.6 percent in February, to 240 compared to the same month the previous year, while 31 were dissolved, representing an increase of 181.8 percent compared to the second month of 2020, the highest of all the communities, according to the data released this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to these data, one of the companies created did so under the name of anonymous society, with a subscribed capital of 60 million euros, and 239 as a limited company, with a capital of 29.9 million euros. In addition, 111 other companies carried out capital increases, for a value of 70.4 million euros.

For their part, of the 31 companies that were dissolved, 12 did so voluntarily, 6 more due to mergers and another 13 for other reasons.

In the national group, the number of new mercantile companies increased by 3.1% in February compared to the same month of 2020, reaching a total of 8,786 new companies, its highest figure in almost two years, specifically since March 2019.

With the year-on-year advance of February, business creation returns to positive rates after having fallen by almost 10% in January. In the harshest months of the pandemic, business creation registered historic drops, especially in April 2020, when it yielded 73%.

According to INE data, the number of mercantile companies dissolved last February was 2,501, 3.4% more than in the same month of 2020. In this way, each day of February they closed in Spain an average of 89 companies.

In a monthly rate (February over January), company formation increased by 12.5%, its highest increase in a month of February in at least five years, while business dissolutions fell by 16.9%, registering its smallest decline in this month since 2017.