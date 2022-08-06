The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Saturday with 17 yellow caution flags on different beaches in Águilas, Cartagena and San Javier. The rest of the surveillance posts opened with the green flag. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia in real time and the color of their flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, yellow flag on the beaches of El Hornillo, Poniente I, Matalentisco, Calarreona, La Higuera and La Carolina.

In Cartagena, yellow flag on the beaches of Monte Blanco-Calnegre, Galúa, Las Sirenas, Entremares and Calblanque.

In San Javier, yellow flag on the beaches of Banco del Tabal (north and south), El Pedrucho (north and south), El Arenal (north) and Ensenada del Esparto (center).