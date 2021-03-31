The Region of Murcia had around one hundred daily cases for the second consecutive day. After the 107 infections on Monday, the highest figure in a month, this Tuesday 99 were registered. You have to wait for the evolution of the week to know where the trend is heading, but these data already draw a jump with respect to recent weeks, when the records oscillated between 50 and 90 per day.

Of the 99 new cases, Cartagena was in the lead, with 23 infections, closely followed by Murcia, which added 20. According to the Health balance, 6 positives are also added to Águilas, 6 to Cieza, 6 to Torre Pacheco, 5 to Los Alcázares, 5 to Lorca, 5 to San Javier. The rest are spread over various locations.

The positivity rate, yes, was again at acceptable levels, below 5%. Specific, 4.72% of 2,096 PCR and antigen tests were positive. But the cumulative incidence grew for the second day in a row, to 63.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three points more. Active cases rose slightly, to 711 (ten more), after adding almost a hundred patients to the registry.

For now, the total hospital admissions continues in the same line, with 92 patients, 39 of them in Intensive Care units. This value has stagnated in recent days, so has probably already reached the minimum after bending the third wave. In addition, three more patients died on the last day. They are three women of 79, 80 and 78 years old, from Murcia, Cieza and San Pedro del Pinatar. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,565 people have died from coronavirus.