The Region this Thursday was on the verge of exceeding the record of infections of the entire coronavirus pandemic. During the day before Christmas Eve, the Epidemiology Service registered 1,999 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number of this sixth wave and the second since March 2020. Only on January 12, 2021 more positives were detected than during on Thursday, since then 2,072 cases of coronavirus were reached.

Of the 1,999 positives, 710 correspond to Murcia, 230 to Cartagena, 96 to Molina de Segura, 83 to Totana, 77 to Lorca, 71 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 58 to Alcantarilla, 56 to Águilas, 54 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 48 to Cieza, 43 to San Javier, 38 to Yecla, 33 to Jumilla, 31 to Alhama, 28 to San Pedro del Pinatar and La Unión, 27 to Bullas and Archena, 26 to Torre Pacheco, 25 to Puerto Lumbreras and 20 to Fuente Álamo, 17 to Moratalla and Santomera, 16 to Mazarrón, 15 to Mula, 13 to Lorquí, 12 to Cehegín, 11 to Abarán. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

This high number of positives detected is due, in part, to the screening with antigen tests that were carried out on Thursday in the main towns of the Region of Murcia, and which yielded a total of 489 infected out of the 17,203 practical tests.

In addition, the pandemic claimed another life in the Region of Murcia: a 70-year-old woman, a neighbor of the Mar Menor, died this Thursday from coronavirus. The total death toll reaches 1,802 people.