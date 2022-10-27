The third quarter of the year dealt a severe blow to the labor market in the Region of Murcia, which registered the greatest increase in unemployment and the greatest decrease in unemployment in the country. According to data published this Thursday in the Active Population Survey (EPA), unemployment registered a large increase of almost 20% in just three months: it catapulted from 91,000 unemployed to about 109,000.

In addition, unlike the nation as a whole, where employment rose slightly, the Region suffered the largest percentage decrease in the number of employed, which fell to 640,000, 2.78% less than at the end of June, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute.