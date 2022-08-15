The flames of the fire in the Vall d’Ebo advance towards a housing area in the Atzubia. / efe / french natxo

The Region of Murcia sent a helicopter and a dozen troops from ground and air units to collaborate in the tasks of extinguishing the fire declared in the Vall d’Ebo, in Alicante, which has burned more than 6,500 hectares. Specifically, the helicopter left the Sierra de La Pila forest base with a technician and a brigade made up of six troops.

After receiving a request to complete the ground support device, four vehicles with a logistics unit, a support technician, a security officer, a coordinating foreman, an environmental agent and a logistics assistant have joined this operation.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, made available to the Generalitat Valenciana and the Diputación de Alicante “the necessary means” to fight against the advance of the flames. “Solidarity between territories to fight fire together,” López Miras said on his Twitter profile.