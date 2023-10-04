The month of September 2023 was marked, according to the monthly climatological progress of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), by blocking anticyclones over the European continent, which maintained frequent storms in the west of the peninsula. The first of them affected the Region of Murcia on the 2nd with some storms, and evolved into DANA in the following days, causing a storm on the 3rd. Towards the 5th, the dana joined an Atlantic storm, stabilizing the weather in the Region until the 9th. From that day on, a very undulating atmospheric circulation favored the formation of a new DANA, which was located to the west and northwest of the peninsula between the 16th and 18th. Some instability remained. due to the passage of successive troughs until the 23rd. From that day on, high pressures, which extended from northern Europe to the Azores, stabilized the atmosphere over the Region of Murcia, allowing a marked increase in maximum temperatures.

The average monthly temperature in September in the Region of Murcia was 22.7 degrees, with an anomaly of +0.9ºC with respect to the reference period, and a very warm thermometric character. The minimum temperatures contributed more to the very warm nature of the month, with an average of 17.0ºC, and an anomaly of +1.2ºC, the eighth highest value since 1961, and the fifth highest in the 21st century. The average maximum temperature, 28.5 ºC, had an anomaly of +0.7 ºC, being the seventh highest of the 21st century. The day with the highest average temperature was the 4th, and the day with the lowest average temperature was the 23rd.

Of the September temperatures, the decrease in maximum temperatures between days 2 and 4 stood out, coinciding with the first rainfall of the month, and the maximum temperatures so high for the time starting on the 23rd that they were maintained until the end of the month. Minimum temperatures were above normal between the 4th and 22nd, and were only below normal between the 23rd and 25th.

The highest maximum temperatures, on average, were observed on day 30, closely followed by those on days 5 and 11, recording the absolute monthly maximum in Lorca, with 35.5ºC on day 5. The lowest maximum temperatures on average were recorded on days 3 and 19, although the lowest maximum of the month was recorded on the 22nd, with only 20.8ºC in Benizar, Moratalla.

The highest minimum temperatures, on average, were recorded on day 4, with the highest minimum being 25.5ºC in Cartagena. This day the highest minimum anniversary for September was surpassed at the Alcantarilla observatory, with data since 1942, when 24.9ºC was recorded, surpassing the previous anniversary of September 13, 2022 by 0.2ºC. The lowest minimum temperatures were observed from the 23rd to the 25th, although the lowest minimum, 8.2 ºC, was recorded in Los Royos, Caravaca, on the 26th.

In the main observatories of San Javier, Murcia and Alcantarilla, 19, 17 and 11 tropical nights were recorded, with the normal values ​​for the month of September being 13, 9 and 6 respectively.

Precipitation



During the month of September, an average rainfall of 34.7 liters per square meter, l/m2, was recorded in the Region, which represents 123% of the median value for the month of September, and a normal rainfall character.

Where the most precipitation was recorded was in areas of the Northwest region, and in the area around the city of Murcia. The highest accumulated precipitation was 101 l/m2 in Benizar, Moratalla, and where less, around 20 l/m2, in areas of the Altiplano and south of the Region. In general, precipitation was in the form of showers, accompanied by stormy activity, reaching strong intensities on the 11th and 12th, and very strong on the 15th, occasionally in the form of hail.

The day with the highest accumulated precipitation in the Region was the 3rd, with practically half of the monthly precipitation recorded on this day. The maximum daily precipitation was recorded at the Murcia Observatory on the 15th with 42.6 l/m2, of which 41.8 l/m2 fell in just one hour, and 10.4 l/m2 in 10 minutes, maximum intensity of the month.

There have been 11 days with storms, two more than the average, with a total of 3,238 cloud-to-ground discharges, more than double the normal value, 1,261, and the second highest value in the series after the 5,034 discharges in September 2019. The day with the highest number of downloads was the 15th with a total of 2016.

On the 3rd, an extraordinary episode of Saharan dust intrusion occurred that dyed the skies an orange-yellow, reminiscent of mid-March 2022. Mud rain was observed that day, in addition to the 12th, 15th and 17th.

hydrological year



Precipitation from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, 299 l/m2, represents 95% of the normal value for the same period of the hydrological year and is normal, being the least humid in the last 5 years. . The months of October, December, February and September were normal rainfall; November and August were dry; January, March and April were very dry; June and July were very wet; and May was extremely wet.

Wind



Two days with strong winds have been recorded in the Region, the 3rd and the 15th. The easterly wind reached strong intensities on the coast on September 3, reaching a maximum gust of 80 km/h at the Mazarrón station, in northeast direction. On the 15th, associated with convective phenomena, strong winds were also recorded at the Alcantarilla observatory, from the north, and at the Murcia Airport from the northwest, exceeding 60 km/h.