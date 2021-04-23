The Region of Murcia registered this Thursday a slight increase in the incidence of coronavirus pandemic, according to the data of the last balance made public by the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 100 new cases of Covid-19, 14 more than the previous day, while the positivity rate also increased, standing at 4.61% with 2,165 PCR tests performed.

Of the 100 new cases, 34 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 23 to Cartagena, 5 to Cieza, 5 to La Unión, 3 to Beniel, 3 to Lorquí, 3 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations.

At the moment the Region of Murcia has 659 patients infected by coronavirus, of which 586 are passing the Covid-19 in home isolation. The rest, 73 (one more than in the previous count), are hospitalized, 15 of them (the same as in the last day) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In the last hours, in addition, it has been registered a new death from coronavirus in the Region of Murcia which brings the total number of fatalities to 1,590. The last deceased is an 88-year-old woman from Cartagena.

Since the health crisis began, 110,103 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed throughout the Region. 107,854 people have overcome the disease, 59 of them in the last day.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 1,018,401 PCR and antigen tests and 107,379 antibody tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.