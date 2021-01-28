He labor market of the Region of Murcia resist the economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic as best it can. This is confirmed by the data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2020 made public this Thursday, which reveals a decrease in the total number of unemployed in the Region to reach 111,700, 16,800 less than in the previous quarter and 5,500 less than in December 2019.

The unemployment rate in the Region of Murcia it stands at 15.39%, below the 16.08% registered at the end of 2019 and with a decrease of 1.82% compared to the 17.21% that occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

It should be noted that the EPA does not count the workers affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), since according to the methodology of the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) this group consider within the busy.

Construction and Services keep the pulse



By sectors, the ones with the greatest decrease in the number of unemployed are Services and Construction. In the first, unemployment compared to the last quarter of 2019 has fallen by 5,400 people (2,000 currently unemployed in total), while in the second the decrease is 5,300, with 36,300 unemployed in total. In both, the decline has also been notable during the last quarter of 2020.

Industry, for its part, is the sector with the highest number of unemployed compared to a year ago, with 4,100 more unemployed and 10,600 in total, followed by Agriculture, which has 1,800 more unemployed and 11,400 unemployed people , according to INE statistics. The group without previous employment has 51,500 unemployed in the Region of Murcia, 600 more than a year ago.

Unemployment drops in both sexes



The decrease in unemployment that has occurred in the Region of Murcia occurs equally in both sexes. At the moment, the INE counts 60,700 women in a situation of unemployment, while the unemployed men remain at 51,100.

A year ago, there were 64,800 unemployed women and the number of unemployed men stood at 52,400.

In the whole of last year, 2,100 jobs were created, with the interannual rate at 0.35 percent. Thus, the total number of employed persons stood at 614,100 people at the end of 2020 in the Region of Murcia.