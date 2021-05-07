The Region of Murcia attends the 41st edition of the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur 2021), which is held from May 19 to 23, with the priority objective of relaunching its position as one of the “most sustainable, safe and innovative” tourist destinations. This first professional meeting that is resumed in person will serve to promote the reactivation of tourism through claims such as cultural tourism, active and nature, gastronomy and sun and beach, in addition to strengthening commercial relations and promoting business .

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, explained that «our presence in Fitur is the star action of a strategy to promote tourism in the Region of Murcia that includes more than 240 performances between fairs, ‘workshops’,’ press trip ‘and other events. A strategy that has been designed to reposition this Region as a safe tourist destination and recover the 2019 records as soon as possible, because without tourism, economic recovery is not possible.

«The security offered by the Region as a destination for tourists is a differential fact, both due to the effort that public organizations and the business sector have made to adapt to the new needs in the face of the pandemic, being national benchmark in the implementation of protocols and security measures; as well as specific actions, such as the activation of the Covid insurance, and the great offer of outdoor tourism, away from crowds and in contact with nature, “added Ortuño.

This line is directly related to the concept of sustainability, which highlights that the regional tourist offer respects natural, cultural and social resources and contributes in a positive and equitable way to the development of the territory and its inhabitants.

Therefore, the Region is going to be promoted as a unique, authentic and safe paradise, which in addition to the sun and beach offer, stands out for hosting innumerable enclaves of great heritage and historical value, emblematic natural environments for practicing ecotourism, active tourism, nautical, diving, cycling and golf; major sporting events and a high quality food and wine offer. “We want those who visit us to end up in love with our way of life: the Region of Murcia,” said the counselor.

Nature, culture, gastronomy and wine tourism



‘Aires de Naturaleza’ will be the first of the great presentations, dedicated to showing the potential of the region’s indoor and nature product, which will be followed by the project ‘Región de Murcia – World Capital of Water Sports 2023’ and the ‘Tourist Intelligence Table’.

The Thursday 20 May It will be the Day of the Region and all its promotional activity will revolve around three major presentations: ‘Aires de Cultura’ dedicated to heritage and cities; the tourist offer of sun and beach and its summer campaign; and the presentation of ‘Region of Murcia as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2021’. On Friday, the regional stand will host the presentation of the ‘Science and Gastronomy’ project and of the new Region of Murcia wine tourism brand ‘El Reino de la Monastrell’, and of the 20 municipalities that will attend the fair.

In addition, during these three days there will be 10 ‘showcookings’ that will feature the participation of 10 chefs, among which are the 3 regional establishments that have a Michelin star: Pablo González, from La Cabaña Buenavista (Murcia); María Gómez, from Magoga (Cartagena) and Nazario Cano, from Odiseo (Murcia). Together with them, the regional gastronomy will have as ambassadors the chefs Miguel Ángel Albaladejo, from the Perro Limón restaurant (Murcia); Tomás Ricardo Écija, from La Maita (Molina de Segura); Salvador Fernández, from Borrego Canalla (Bullas); Alejandra Rodríguez, from Casa Roberto (Lorca); Juan Guillamón, from AlmaMater (Murcia); Ana Cristina Ruz Simón, from Arrecife Restobar (Águilas); and Juan Azorín Hernández and Alejandro Ibáñez, from Barahonda (Yecla).

Safe and digital space



The presence of the Region in Fitur will save all security measures and protocols necessary thanks to an ultra-secure stand, distributed on a single floor and divided into two main stages where all promotional and professional activity will take place.

The first is a large audiovisual façade, with a latest generation 84 m2 LED screen suspended from the ceiling at a height of 6 meters, which will serve as a claim and access to the professional area. In front of this large mural, the information area will be located, with 4 multimedia desks, attended individually by official guides.

For its part, the second stage will host the professional area. In it, the meeting area is integrated, which will guarantee social distancing between tables and will have individualized partitions; a multipurpose presentation area with another 20 m2 led screen on stage and individualized seats; and a press area with individualized booths to follow the event.

The stand will not have a single paper element, since Each area will have personalized QR codes that will allow the information to be viewed of interest through computers or mobile devices, make virtual visits or obtain 360º images and videos of tourism products and resources, as well as of the different municipalities of the Region.

As a novelty, this year the website ‘Region of Murcia in Fitur’ with all the information related to the fair, the schedule of activities at the stand, the streaming broadcast of everything that happens at the stand in the Region of Murcia and a link that will carry all the tourist information on all the products in the regional portfolio. In addition, a virtual assistant will attend inquiries to visitors ‘on line’.