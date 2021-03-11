The South African strain has already reached the Region of Murcia. The National Center for Microbiology confirmed to the Ministry of Health that among the samples sent for analysis there are two cases of this new variant of the coronavirus, both in Murcia. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, expressed his “concern” on Thursday about the greater transmission capacity that this variant presents.

As for the two infected, one is a cooperator in Tanzania, while the other is still under study. Anyway, both have already been discharged. Pedreño reported that his contacts are already being traced, “especially relatives and close contacts,” although he did not confirm how many there are in studies. As for the British mutation, there are 168 confirmed cases so far.

The appearance of these new, more transmissible variants is one of the reasons for maintaining “caution”, according to the counselor, although the Region “continues to consolidate the downward trend” of infections and incidence. On the last day, 91 new cases were registered. Of the total, 15 in Murcia and Torre Pacheco, 11 in San Pedro del Pinatar and 8 in Cartagena and Lorca.

The improvement also continues in hospital centers, where there are 150 admitted patients, seven less than the day before, and 57 of them in the ICU. Three more patients died on the last day, between 54 and 89 years old, in Puerto Lumbreras, Jumilla and Cartagena.