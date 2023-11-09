Throughout 2021, the Region of Murcia registered a total of 9,172 companies and the disappearance of 7,499, which represented a positive balance of 1,673 new companies that settled in the Community, according to the ‘Harmonized demographics of companies’ statistics of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to statistics, the birth rate of companies – ratio between those created and those in stock – was 9.3%, while the death rate was 7.6%. As a result, the net growth rate was 1.7%, the eighth highest in Spain. In total, during 2021 the number of active companies in the Region of Murcia, throughout the year or during part of it, stood at 98,533.

The positive trend in the net balance of business creation is thus recovered, after in 2020, marked by the pandemic, a greater number of business deaths than births were recorded for the first time since 2013. However, the total number of active companies in Spain during 2021, either throughout the year or during part of it, fell to 3,416,248, which represented a decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous year. In addition, company birth figures reveal that 97.6% of companies born in 2021 had four or fewer employees.