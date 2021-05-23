The Region of Murcia registered this Saturday 47 new positive cases for Covid-19, in a day without deaths from this cause, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. During the day, 2,092 PCR and antigen tests were carried out, so that the current positivity rate stands at 2.25%.

Thus, the number of deaths registered by this disease remains at 1,598, after the death of a 45-year-old neighbor of Cartagena on Friday, and the total number of people affected by Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 112,319.

Of the 47 new cases, 12 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 10 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 7 to Cartagena, 3 to Jumilla, 2 to Cehegín, 2 to Molina de Segura and 2 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations.

The number of active cases stands at 777 in the Region of Murcia (3 less compared to the previous day), of which 71 are admitted to hospitals (8 minus). Of these, 28 (three more) are in intensive care units. The rest, 706, remain in home isolation (5 more) and there are 109,944 people cured, 76 in the last day.