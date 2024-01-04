The year 2023 has ended with 1,145 deaths on Spanish roads, which represents the same number of deaths in traffic accidents as in 2022, as announced this Thursday by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in the presentation of the Road Safety balance corresponding to 2023, at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). In the Region of Murcia, a total of 40 people lost their lives in traffic accidents last year, three less than in 2022, although ten more than in 2021.

At the press conference, the head of the Interior pointed out that in 2023 there were 1,048 fatal accidents on Spanish roads, in which 1,145 people died and another 4,495 were seriously injured.

“We have had more displacements than in 2022 and there have been no more deaths than in 2022. These are bad data, as they are every year, but it is necessary to contextualize them to adopt the necessary measures and correct them as much as possible,” Marlaska stressed.

The Minister of the Interior highlighted that 2023 is the highest year of road mobility since 2014 but it is the fifth lowest in accidents since that period. “The majority of viable accidents are avoidable,” he stated.

The Ministry frames the 2023 figures in a context in which long-distance trips, the vehicle fleet (1.7%) and the driver census (0.4%) increased by 2%. Specifically, 448.7 million road trips were made, with a vehicle fleet that stands at 36.6 million and a driver census that rises to 27.8 million.

“Traffic accidents are mostly avoidable and reducing these tragic figures is in our hands if we all redouble our efforts with that objective,” said Marlaska, who called for the “responsibility” of drivers.

In this sense, he stressed the need to avoid distractions, respect traffic rules and use safety systems, “three simple elements that can greatly reduce these dramatic figures and the human tragedies behind them.”

25 days with 0 deaths on the roads



The minister also highlighted that in 2023 there have been 25 days with zero deaths, four days more than the previous year, and that the daily average of road deaths has been 3.1 people.

By type of road, of the 1,145 people who died, 849 (74%) died in accidents that took place on conventional roads, 21 more people than in 2022. On high-capacity roads, deaths have decreased compared to the previous year, since 296 people, 24 less than in 2022. Therefore, the relationship that three out of every four deaths occur in accidents that take place on conventional roads remains stable.

By type of accident, off-road accidents continue to be the type of accident with the most deaths, with 486 people, 42% of the total deaths, a figure similar to last year. On the contrary, deaths in frontal collisions decreased by 9%.

As for users, the number of vulnerable users who died has increased by 9%, reaching 463 deaths, 38 more than in 2022. This increase is mainly due to motorcyclists, whose mortality has increased by 19% compared to 2022 (299 motorcyclists died in 2023 compared to 254 in 2022).

Increase in dead motorcyclists



Given this increase in deceased motorcyclists, the DGT will force motorcyclists in 2024 to use a full-face or modular helmet and approved gloves when riding on the road.

Likewise, it will establish a mandatory course for B permit drivers with three years of experience who want to drive motorcycles of up to 125 cubic centimeters.

With the same objective of reducing accident figures, Traffic will update the content of the points recovery courses to incorporate a specific profile for motorists who have lost their points balance and for those who will schedule safe and efficient driving courses.

Last year, 118 pedestrians died on Spanish roads, of which 56 occurred on motorways and highways compared to 62 on conventional roads.

Taking into account the evolution since 2012, the only means of travel that has increased the accident rate is that of motorcyclists, with an increase of 37% (from 218 to 299). On the other hand, the number of deceased cyclists remains constant in the last decade, in an environment of greater bicycle use.

Pedestrians, those traveling by car and by truck have also reduced their mortality since 201, with a decrease of 11%, 23% and 34% respectively.

From 45 to 54 years old, those whose mortality increases the most



Due to the characteristics of the victims, the age group that increases its mortality the most is 45 to 54 years old with 228 people dead, 20% of the total and with figures 11% higher than those of 2022. Infant mortality is also increasing. that in 2023 there will be 22 deaths between 0 and 14 years old, the second highest number in the last 10 years behind 2014.

By sex, men account for 79% of the fatalities (905) compared to women (236) who account for the remaining 21%. These figures are 1% lower than those of 2022 in the case of men, but remain unchanged in the case of women.

57% of the total deaths in 2023 on Spanish roads (658) are recorded on a working day, compared to 43% (487) who died on the weekend.

Last year, 138 of those who died traveling in cars and vans did not use seat belts. In the case of the deceased motorcyclists, 8 of them were not wearing helmets and 9 of the deceased cyclists were not using them either.

“We are very concerned that after several decades of mandatory seat belt use we still have these death rates due to not wearing a seat belt properly fastened,” lamented Marlaska.

By location of the accident, Andalusia and Catalonia register the highest figures for road accidents, in both cases there is a decrease compared to last year of 12% (-26) and 5% (-8) respectively. On the contrary, La Rioja and the Foral Community of Navarra register the lowest figures with 1% of the total, with 11 and 13 deaths respectively.

During the presentation of the data, Marlaska stressed that the DGT is going to reform the Traffic Regulations to update the Catalog of Traffic Signs and that it will promote the reform of the Driver, Vehicle and Traffic Regulations for the regulation of the autonomous vehicle.

Ban on smoking while driving



However, he ruled out for the moment the ban on smoking inside vehicles. «It is something that is the subject of analysis but as of today there is no position on the matter. But everything that is a matter of road safety is the object of constant evaluation,” he said.

In this context, the general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, explained that in Europe “there is no country that has prohibited smoking while driving.” “In Europe there is a ban on smoking in vehicles when there are minors or pregnant women, but for public health reasons and not for road safety,” he stated.

In the next reform of the traffic regulations, the DGT will establish as mandatory that, in the event of snowfall, on roads with three or more traffic lanes in each direction, the left lane will be left for emergency vehicles and snow plows, something that moment is just a recommendation.