Lights and shadows in the Active Population Survey of the Region of Murcia for the third quarter of 2023. Employment continues to break records, but unemployment also increases, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Between July and September, the Region recorded an increase of 4.74% in occupancy compared to the same period in 2022. This is more than one point above the national average, which is 3.51%. It is, along with the autonomous city of Ceuta, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands, the autonomy in which employment has grown the most in the last year. Thus, the Region once again breaks its employment record by reaching 671,100 employees.

The quarterly variation, however, experienced more modest growth. INE data reflect that the increase in employment between July and September compared to the second quarter of this year was 0.94%, that is, 6,200 more employed people. This increase is close to the national average (0.99%).

At the national level, the number of employed increases to 21,265,000marking a new record, after the one already recorded the previous quarter, when the barrier of 21 million workers was surpassed.

Unemployment grows almost 11% compared to the second quarter



The negative figures come from the unemployment data, which increased in the third quarter compared to the second by 10.83%, that is, 10,100 more unemployed people. Thus, the unemployed in the Region rise to 103,800. The Community is the fourth autonomous region in which unemployment is growing the most, only behind La Rioja (31.15%), Asturias (28.68%) and the Basque Country (17.88%).

The year-on-year variation, however, shows positive figures, with the number of unemployed reduced by 4.81% compared to the same quarter of 2022, which means 5,200 fewer unemployed people.

The unemployment rate rose to 13.39% in the Region of Murcia, higher than the average for Spain, which is 11.84%, although it is the lowest for the range from July to September since 2008. In the case for men, it stood at 11.39%, with 48,100 unemployed, and for women, it stood at 15.79%, with 55,700 unemployed.

For its part, the activity rate in the Community was 60.52%, compared to the 59.41% national average, the fourth highest figure by community. By sex, the percentage of employed men was 66.4% and women 54.69% (374,400 and 296,700 people, respectively).

Regarding the percentage distribution of assets by economic sector in the Community, 67.1% were concentrated in Services in the third quarter, while 10.9% corresponded to Agriculture, 10.7% to Industry and 5.9% with Construction. The remaining 5.3% were unemployed people looking for their first job or who had left their last job more than a year ago.

Reactions



The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, indicated that “the Region is the third autonomous community that has created the most jobs after the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands, this demonstrates the effectiveness of the regional Government’s training and employment policies. ».