The manager of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Francisco Ponce, pointed out that the Region of Murcia needs 250 daily blood donations to meet the demand of hospitals in the nine health areas, for which he encouraged to donate blood.

“The regularity of donations is vital,” Ponce pointed out, “because blood is a living tissue that cannot be preserved indefinitely.” Its components are stored for a certain time and have an expiration date. In this sense, he added that “the maximum time for the use of platelets is only five days.”

These donations make it possible for the SMS health professionals to attend each day in the different centers of the Region to some 200 patients who need a transplant, require a surgical intervention or who suffer from pathologies, for example, of an oncological nature, among others.

The requirements to be able to donate blood are being between 18 and 65 years old and weighing 50 kilograms or more, not suffering from anemia and being in good general health. People who want to participate in blood donation can find out the days and times when the mobile unit will be located on the website ‘www.murciasalud.es/crh’.

“Donation is a simple, voluntary and painless act that contributes to saving lives, so we appeal to the solidarity of all citizens to take advantage of the wide network that the Regional Blood Donation Center makes available to donors,” concluded the manager.

Campaign in Jumilla



The Regional Blood Donation Center initiates the special blood donation campaign in the municipality of Jumilla coinciding with the Harvest Festival and taking advantage of the influx of visitors to the municipality. Under the motto ‘It’s in our blood’, the campaign organized by the Federation of Peñas, the Regulatory Council of the Denomination of Origin of Jumilla and the City Council will begin on Tuesday. The mobile units of the Regional Blood Donation Center will be installed next to the local health center on Tuesdays 9, 23 and 30 of this month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The manager of the SMS, Francisco Ponce, explained that “this campaign is fundamental, since it allows new donors to join each year, especially young people who are coming of age,” and stressed that “Jumilla has the highest donation rate region of”.