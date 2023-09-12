The Region was the autonomous community that registered the largest deficit during the first half of this year, with 1.59%, which is equivalent to a negative balance of 599 million euros, as reported yesterday by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function. Murcia, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Navarra are the four regions that have recorded the greatest deficit, all of them exceeding 1.3% of GDP. The average deficit of the autonomous communities stands at 12,110 million (0.86 of GDP), increasing almost 4,000 million compared to the same period in 2022.

The Region of Murcia is followed by the Balearic Islands (-1.55%); Valencian Community (-1.42%); Navarre (-1.34%); Castilla-La Mancha (-1.12%); Catalonia (-1%) and the Canary Islands (-0.95). In the case of Catalonia, it is the one that registers the largest deficit in absolute terms, since it presents a negative balance of 2,684 million euros. Already below the average deficit are Galicia (-0.79%); Cantabria (-0.72%); Madrid (-0.7%); Castilla y León (-0.68%); Andalusia (-0.64%); Aragon (-0.58%); La Rioja (-0.46%); Asturias (-0.28%) and the Basque Country (-0.08%).







Given the exorbitant debt of the Community, the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, stressed, in an interview with LA VERDAD, that he is not going to put the scissors into the Budgets and referred to regional financing as the cause of the enormous deficit. «The people of Murcia cannot be demanded the same as the rest of the autonomous communities, when we are receiving about 450 million euros less each year due to a regional financing system that discriminates against us and that does us a lot of harm in being able to balance the accounts, and to invest what is necessary in health, education and social policy. Therefore, the fact that there is an unfair financing system that the Government of Spain refuses to change is not going to make us apply any type of cuts to our welfare state,” said López Miras.

Settlements



The State budget deficit stood at 2.68% of GDP in July and increased 0.87 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year due to the impact of the final settlements of the 2021 financing system, which amount to 11,798 million in favor of the autonomous communities and local entities, compared to the 6,106 million in favor of the State that were registered in 2022.

The liquidations of the financing system trigger the State’s deficit; rises almost one point to 2.68% of GDP

These settlements affect both the income of the State (for the amounts received from the Territorial Administrations) and the expenses (for the amounts that the State must transfer to them). In July, the State deficit stood at 37,682 million, 57% more than that registered in the same period last year, when it amounted to 24,027 million euros.

If the effect of the liquidations of the financing system of autonomies and local corporations were excluded, the State deficit in the seventh month of the year would be 5.9% lower than that of the same period in 2022.