The Region is a land of earthquakes. Several kilometers deep there are fractures along which there has been a displacement of the blocks parallel to the break. They are faults with more or less activity, but the sudden reaction of one can wake up the others. Thus, one of the most active in Spain is that of Alhama de Murcia, which extends approximately from Alcantarilla to the southwest of Puerto Lumbreras. But in addition to these, there are others such as Carrascoy, Crevillente, Socovos, Jumilla, Palomares and Los Tollos. They have been the cause of major earthquakes that can be repeated, as stated by the head of the National Seismic Network, Juan Vicente Cantavella.

«The tectonic forces present in the Region are those that produce a slow deformation of the rocks inside the earth’s crust, which accumulates great energy over years. When these efforts exceed the cohesion force between the two blocks of the fault, a sudden displacement occurs that releases a large part of the accumulated energy in the form of seismic waves, which travel through the interior of the Earth, reaching the surface of this and producing the tremors ».

This is what happened in 1911 in Las Torres de Cotillas and Lorquí, which were shaken by an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale; in 1948 and 2002, both of magnitude 5, in the Bullas area; and in Aledo, where in 2005 there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.8. The latest violent tremors shook Lorca on May 11, 2011. The two earthquakes that struck the city occurred in a small part of the Alhama de Murcia fault system, close to the city of Lorca.

During the next five days, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered 104 aftershocks in the city. They were the echoes of the two main earthquakes: the one at 5:05 p.m., of magnitude 4.5, with an epicenter located about 5 kilometers. It was a premonitory movement of the next, the strongest, in that same area, at 6:47 p.m., of magnitude 5.1. It collapsed buildings and killed nine people.

But why did a moderate earthquake, of magnitude 5.1, have such a great destructive capacity?

Cantavella explains that the maximum horizontal seismic acceleration recorded at Lorca was considerable, “approximately 36% of the acceleration of gravity”, and for that reason it caused so much damage. “It was like a shot, or like when we push a spring and release it, energy is released quickly through the surrounding terrain,” adds Professor Emilio Trigueros, from the Department of Mining and Civil Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT).

An earthquake usually lasts between 5 and 10 seconds. In Lorca it lasted a second. But that jolt occurred just four kilometers from the surface. This was a decisive factor, but there were others that contributed to the high acceleration. «The proximity of the seismic source, 5 kilometers from the city; the directivity effect, that is, the direction in which the rupture proceeds influences the seismic waves propagating from the source. If they do it in the same direction, as happened ten years ago, they have a much greater amplitude than those that extend in the opposite direction or in other directions ”, Cantavella enumerates. Finally, the composition of the land on which part of the city of Lorca is located was decisive.

«The soil of the city shows a certain amplification of seismic waves due to the materials that make it up. The soft soils in some areas of the city were able to double the amplitude of the signal that would have been recorded on rocky or hard soils, ”Cantavella points out. This peculiarity of the Lorca terrain was the objective of a seismic microzoning study of the city carried out by numerous researchers belonging to seven teams from the Schools of Roads and Mines and of Architecture and Building of the UPCT, whose objective was to draw a behavior map of the soil and structures in the face of seismic events for each of the areas of Lorca.

«The city has developed starting from the Cerro del Castillo, an area, in the north and west, with more competent and harder soils. For its part, the Guadalentín valley, which runs through it, and the more modern neighborhoods in the south and east, such as La Viña, Santa Quiteria and Santiago, are located on sandy and less compact lands, which can amplify seismic waves » , says Emilio Trigueros, coordinator of the work.

Thus, it maintains that all buildings with metal or concrete structures complied with the existing seismic regulations at the time of their construction, which establishes calculation accelerations according to the expected degree of danger and which have been deduced from the seismicity that occurred in the past.

“The one that did not comply with the regulations was the earthquake, which forces changes to the accelerations provided for in the regulations.”

Finally, the UPTC expert believes that Lorca has been subjected “to a kind of ITV for building” and considers that it is prepared with the amount of funds invested. Trigueros abounds in the fact that the adoption of earthquake-resistant construction designs will allow structures not to collapse, even in earthquakes like the one ten years ago, while at the same time he considers it unlikely that another earthquake with these characteristics will occur in this century. “Although if it happens, we will be better prepared,” he concludes.