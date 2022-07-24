THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, 25 July 2022, 01:13



The Region of Murcia will be in a red warning today (extreme risk) due to maximum temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) yesterday raised its warning for adverse weather events from orange to red for today, since maximum temperatures could reach 40 degrees in the Northwest; 42 in the Altiplano; 43 in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas; and the 45 in Vega del Segura, according to the Emergency Coordination Center. The extreme heat warning affects Vega del Segura due to temperatures that can reach 45 degrees from one in the afternoon until nine at night, with a probability of between 40% and 70%. The yellow warning for temperatures of up to 39 degrees, which can occasionally reach 40, will remain active this Monday in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, from one in the afternoon to nine at night, with a probability between 10%. and 40%.

extreme precautions



The Ministry of Health yesterday recommended taking extreme precautions and recalled the importance of paying more exhaustive attention to the most vulnerable people, such as children, the elderly and patients with chronic pathologies.

Health appealed for prudence to prevent and avoid situations derived from exposure to high temperatures, and recalled the importance of adopting responsible behaviors to avoid heat stroke, which involves staying as long as possible in cool places and eating light meals that have fruits and vegetables as a base, which help to replenish the mineral salts lost through sweat.

Yesterday, the General Directorate of the Natural Environment decided to close road traffic access to forest roads that cross public forests in practically all the forest areas of the Region, due to the high temperatures forecast for the coming days. The closing takes place until 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. Only strictly necessary transit will be allowed for access to housing or properties and forestry operations.