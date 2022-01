A professional from the Army gives the vaccine to a citizen yesterday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM

Health professionals yesterday vaccinated 18,000 people in the Region, administering both booster doses to people over 45 years of age and first and second punctures, the latter to the population between 5 and 11 years old.

However, the rate of inoculation is still low for third doses. According to the statistics of the Mi