THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday 18 September 2021, 12:33

A total of

24,726 citizens of the Region of Murcia are registered as potential bone marrow donors in the Regional Hemodonation Center, which places it as the

sixth autonomous community with the most donors available. During the past year alone, 1,119 new donors were added. This Saturday, September 18, World Bone Marrow Donor Day is celebrated to remind citizens of the importance of this gesture, which is the only hope for many affected by leukemia and other blood diseases.

Bone marrow donation and transplantation has allowed more than 70 patients from different parts of the world to be transplanted thanks to the solidarity of Murcian donors. The Regional Hemodonation Center began together with the Spanish Foundation for the Fight against Leukemia, based in Caravaca de la Cruz, the promotion and recruitment of bone marrow donors in the Region, while the Immunology laboratory of the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de Arrixaca carries out the typing of the donors.

In 1991, the Regional Program for Bone Marrow Transplantation, also known as Hematopoietic Progenitor Transplantation, was launched, and more than 1,200 transplants have already been performed in the Hematology and Medical Oncology Unit of the Morales Meseguer University Hospital. The healthcare unit obtains, prepares and sends the hematopoietic progenitors of marrow donors requested by national or international centers to be able to carry out the transplant to a patient who needs it, if immunological compatibility is detected in a Murcian donor.

International donor search



Marrow donation is governed by international solidarity. The global search guarantees all patients the same chances of finding a marrow donor, no matter where they live and regardless of the country they come from. Spain already has 431,700 bone marrow donors, 6% more than the previous year. In 1990, when the Spanish Registry of Bone Marrow Donors (Redmo) was established, our country had only 102 donors.

Every year about 5,000 people are diagnosed with leukemia in Spain. Many will need a bone marrow transplant to overcome the disease. Three out of four patients will not have a compatible family member. You can be a bone marrow donor

Any healthy person between the ages of 18 and 40, as long as they do not suffer from any disease that can be transmitted to the recipient and that he also does not suffer from any disease that could endanger his life due to the fact of the donation