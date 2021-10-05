EP Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 12:41



The occupation of rural houses during this year’s Pilar bridge reaches 68% nationally between October 8 and 12, according to data from Tuscasasrurales.com, which places the Region of Murcia as the community with the lowest percentage occupation with 47.47%. Specific,

the average occupancy of rural accommodation in Spain is 20 percentage points higher to the one registered in 2020, in the absence of accounting for last minute reservations that may increase occupancy in “one of the key bridges for rural tourism.”

For the platform, this increase is caused by the

improvement of the Covid-19 situation in all Spanish provinces and because restrictive measures are being relaxed, allowing greater mobility of travelers, which “allows most provinces to gradually recover the occupation they had on this bridge in years prior to the Covid -19 ».

During the ‘Pilar bridge’ of 2021, the

Foral Community of Navarra It is the community that leads the occupation of all Spain, with 93.14%; followed by other communities such as La Rioja, with 79%; Aragon (78.84%), Canary Islands (75.57%) and Castilla y León (74.63%). Communities that register a

lower occupancy percentage they are Asturias (52.8%), Galicia (50.98%) and Murcia with 47.47%.