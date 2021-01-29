The Region of Murcia is the autonomous community with the highest percentage of vaccination over doses delivered, with 88.5 percent. The technical spokesperson for the regional Covid Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, released these data this Friday, which “shows that we continue to comply with our roadmap, thanks to the enormous effort of the nursing teams.”

The Ministry of Health has already begun the administration of the second dose in first-line health personnel. These personnel will be vaccinated with the booster injection at 21 days, after having completed the vaccination in the social health centers for the elderly or disabled.

80 percent of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) staff will be vaccinated with the second dose within a maximum period of between 21 and 28 days after the first dose. The rest of professionals who are not first-line will receive the second dose within a maximum period of 35 days after the first dose, in no case exceeding the margin of 42 days set by different international organizations such as the World Health Organization. the Atlanta Center for Disease Control in the United States or the French, Dutch or German Public Health agencies.

For this reason, and based on international reports, the Ministry has established a strategy for prioritizing the first dose in day centers for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Jaime Pérez also stressed that about 82 percent of the infections have their origin verified in the family and social environment, “so it is vital to restrict social interaction, especially meetings with non-living relatives or friends, as is regulated”.