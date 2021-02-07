The State Meteorological Agency warns that eThis Monday the gusts of west wind can reach 80 kilometers per hour in the Northwest region and that, on the coast, the southwest wind can have force 7 and cause waves of three meters. Thus, Aemet issued warning bulletins of adverse meteorological phenomena of yellow level due to wind and coastal phenomena for tomorrow.

For Tuesday On February 9, Meteorology warns that, on the coast, the southwest wind will have force from 7 to 9 and will cause waves of three to five meters, so it reports warning of adverse meteorological phenomena of orange level by coastal phenomena. And in the Northwest, wind of up to 80 km / h. and yellow level warning.

On the occasion of the warning for adverse meteorological phenomena of orange level due to coastal phenomena, the Emergency Coordination Center places the Territorial Civil Protection Plan of the Region of Murcia (Platemur) in the pre-emergency phase and warns of the meteorological forecast to the municipalities affected, emergency services and how many departments of the Administration may be affected.