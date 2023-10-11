The spokesperson for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, was satisfied this Wednesday after the Government Council with the “excellent” forecasts for the Pilar bridge with an occupancy of 87% on the coast, 90% in Murcia and 80% in Cartagena and Lorca. In addition, he downplayed the data from the Exceltur employers’ association that indicates that the community was left out this summer from the tourist bonanza that the country is experiencing.

In this sense, Ortuño highlighted that Exceltur only takes into account the income from available rooms and not the rest of the parameters that highlight the good health of tourism in the Region. Regarding the forecasts for the bridge analyzed in the Government Council, the Executive spokesperson also noted “that they are in line with the excellent data that the Region has been recording since the beginning of the year.”

In his opinion, the Community “is experiencing a record year in tourism with historic figures in the first eight months.” In this regard, he highlighted the record of travelers received in tourist accommodation with 1.2 million tourists, a record of overnight stays, with almost 4 million and most importantly, in his opinion, with more than 73,000 employed in the tourism sector in the second quarter ( 40% more than before the pandemic). “The Region of Murcia is experiencing a record year in terms of tourism,” Ortuño reiterated, citing “objective data that confirms this.”

Asked about the regional GDP data that points to a growth this year of 1.8%, six tenths below the national average, the Minister of the Presidency also recalled that the economy of the Region of Murcia was the first to exceed the levels pre-pandemic and highlighted that it continues to grow, but being leaders, “obviously we have less room for growth than other autonomous communities that fell a lot in those years of the health crisis.”