The Region of Murcia has executed 54.83% of the budget corresponding to the Structural and Investment Funds of the European Union for the period 2014-2020. It is the fifth lowest percentage of all the autonomies, after those recorded by Catalonia (38.4%); Madrid (42.4%), the Valencian Community (42.9%) and Navarra (42.4%).

These are figures compiled by the Finnova Foundation in a study based on data from the European Commission itself, which reveal that Spain has not yet executed 32,378 million euros of the 75,067 million that corresponded to it from the aforementioned funds. The Belgian Hispanic Foundation points out that this means that this budget item does not yet have a project or is within a project that is not being carried out. So far Spain has only been able to materialize the investment of 57% of these funds.

The application of the EAFRD aid for agriculture and livestock is greater, while the money from the FEDER has not been spent

Public data from the General Directorate for Regional and Urban Policy of the EC as of August 25, collected by Finnova, place Spain as the country with the worst rate of absorption of funds in the entire EU. Finnova warns that the seriousness of the data does not reside only in the amount or the percentage, but in the fact that the term to absorb the funds ends on December 31 of this year. And despite the fact that the structural funds have a rule (rule n+3) that allows declaring expenses related to projects up to three years after the period, the State has only five months to reverse the situation.

La Rioja, in the lead



The foundation based in Brussels and Spain indicates that, taking into account the sum of the money granted through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF), La Rioja is the autonomous community that has executed the most budget, reaching 80.02%. Due to the type of funds, the EAFRD have the highest execution rate, with a national average of 66%. In other words, of the 16,355 million euros granted to Spain, 10,767 million have been executed.

Regarding the Feder, the largest fund received by the Spanish State, Asturias and La Rioja have spent more than 92%. There are other autonomous communities that have not allocated the entire budget (Madrid, Navarra, Castilla y León, the Balearic Islands and Murcia).