One of lime and one of sand. The Region of Murcia was above the average rate of people on the surgical waiting list in June, with 18.27 patients per 1,000 inhabitants. However, it was among the autonomous communities below the average in the number of days of waiting, with 91 compared to 113. These are the data collected in the latest report from the Ministry of Health referring to June 30. On that date, there were 27,635 patients on the waiting list for surgery in the National Health System.

By specialties, the one with the longest surgical waiting list in the Region is Traumatology, with an average of 8,037 patients, followed by General and Digestive Surgery (6,150) and Ophthalmology (5,957). In contrast, the smallest are Thoracic Surgery (20 patients) and Cardiac Surgery (35). Regarding the waiting time for surgery, the longest list is Plastic Surgery, with 140 days, followed by General and Digestive Surgery (108); Maxillofacial (97); Traumatology (96); Angiology and Vascular Surgery (94) and Dermatology (90).

By consultations, Ophthalmology is the specialty with the most patients waiting (15,928). This is followed by Dermatology (12,991) and Traumatology (12,177). At the other extreme is Cardiology, where the list is 1,021 patients.

As LA VERDAD published in September, the official data published by the Murcian Health Service on its website indicated that the increase in waiting times is widespread both in surgeries and in outpatient consultations and diagnostic tests.

In June, 88,993 patients exceeded the maximum waiting times set by the regional government itself (150 days for a surgical intervention, 50 for a first consultation with the specialist and 30 for a test). This means that there were 33,851 more people than a year ago with delays beyond the established deadlines. The increase is 61%. In addition, another 65,269 patients did not even have an assigned appointment.

The Ministry highlights that, at the national level, public health reached its all-time high in June for patients on the waiting list for non-urgent surgery in the National Health System as a whole with 742,518 patients, up 81,356 more people than a year ago. year (10.96%).

As for the waits for first consultations with the different specialists, these are increased compared to previous years. Globally, they present an average waiting time of 79 days, 4 days more than the same cut of the previous year.