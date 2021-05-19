Hiring more teachers, lowering the student-to-class ratios and reducing the safety distance between students to one meter are some of the measures that the autonomous communities will propose this Wednesday afternoon. joint extraordinary meeting of the Education Sector Conference and the Health Interterritorial Conference to address the general device of the next school year.

In the case of the Region of Murcia, the government defends establishing distances of one meter because this would mean “acting based on the available scientific evidence.” The Region also considers that a maximum ratio should not be established in the protocol (which proposes a maximum of 20 students from 3 to 6 years old and 25 students in Primary). As indicated by this Ministry, “on this point practically all the communities have agreed.”

During the meeting this Wednesday, the regional councilors and the ministers Isabel Celaá and Carolina Darias will address the document ‘Proposal of prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against COVID-19 for educational centers in the 2021-2022 academic year’, which includes the measures proposed by Health and Education for the next school year.

In this document it is proposed that the next course be face-to-face at all educational stages and that safety and hygiene measures be maintained to stop Covid-19 infections, such as the mandatory use of masks from 6 years of age, the ‘ bubble groups’ and the safety distance between students and teachers.