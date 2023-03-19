Saturday, March 18, 2023



| Updated 03/19/2023 09:23h.



The entire regional territory is declared, until February 11, 2027, as a Region of Temporary Hunting Emergency. This is established by a Community order, published in the BORM, due to the damage caused by the proliferation of wild boar to agriculture and biodiversity, in addition to causing traffic accidents. Specifically, the species to which the order is concerned, both in terms of land and usable means of capture, are the wild boar (‘Sus scrofa’), the Vietnamese pig (‘Sus scrofa domestica vietnamese race’ ) and their crosses (‘cerdalí’).

The order, which has been published this week in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia, indicates that this species acts as a reservoir of different pathologies that can affect the conservation of protected species or cause serious damage to livestock and public health. . The land to which the measures are applied are riverbeds and safety zones, as well as non-hunting and hunting land with the written authorization of the owner.

The authorized means of control are waiting with firearms or a bow; stalking without time limit, in collaboration with the hunters’ societies of the municipality and the owners of the preserves and live capture and slaughter ‘in situ’. It is also allowed to scare away the animals without killing them with cartridges or rubber bullets, by placing electric shepherds, detonating weapons or any means that scares them in the crops and prevents damage. Authorization or refusal is delegated to environmental agents, if not applicable.

prohibitions



The use of any natural or artificial product as a means of attraction for these species in agricultural areas when their control is to be carried out is prohibited. Exceptionally, the environmental agent may authorize the use of natural products with the intention that the animals concentrate at one end of the plot, minimizing damage to the rest, may facilitate the capture of more animals, and so that the shot is directed to a specific point increasing security for goods and people.

It is also not allowed to shoot in the direction of security zones, unless there is a distance greater than the one that the projectile can reach or the configuration of the terrain protects its range, nor the economic trade of authorizations in damage control.