After a devastating 2020 for the labor market, 2021 triggered the economic recovery. The Region of Murcia created 37,700 jobs last year and reduced the unemployment rate by more than two points, to 12.92%, the lowest level since 2008, when the real estate bubble burst. These are data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) corresponding to the fourth quarter of the year, which reaffirms the rebound of the Murcian economy.

Employment in the Region of Murcia reaches 651,800 workers. Despite the fact that the last quarter was negative, since it left a slight drop of 0.8%, the overall figure for the year was better than at the national level, with a rise of 6.14% (compared to 4.35%). However, the number of unemployed fell both in the last quarter (13.67%) and in 2021 (13.44%). The total number of unemployed remains at 96,700 and the rate is lower than the national average (12.92% compared to 13.33%).