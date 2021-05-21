Big day yesterday in the Region of Murcia in the 41st edition of the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (Fitur), with the warm support by a large group of regional and municipal authorities, as well as representatives of the tourism sector, the company and the gastronomy. The institutional counter registered a high activity throughout the day, in which the visit of the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, and his general secretary, Ciezano Teodoro García Egea, who were received by the president of the regional government, Fernando López, stood out. You look; the Vice President Isabel Franco, and the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, among others.

Another relevant moment was the presentation of ‘You promised it’, the new Costa Cálida-Murcia Region tourism campaign, led by López Miras, who began his speech by appealing to emotions. “Welcome to the place where everything that we ever promised ourselves and what we have always dreamed of can be fulfilled.” He stressed that the Region is a trusted, safe and quality destination, and that “it is prepared to receive national and international tourists, as soon as possible, to enjoy a perfect vacation, after one of the most difficult years of our lives. ».

To achieve this purpose, the regional government has launched the ‘Covid insurance’, which covers health, transportation and accommodation expenses for people who contract the coronavirus during their vacations in the Region. “Security with respect to the coronavirus is the decisive element by which 89% of tourists are looking for a tourist destination right now,” he said, adding that “we want security to not be an option, but a condition.” This protection is in addition to the implementation of specific seals and protocols such as the SICTED Covid-19 Advanced Good Practices Commitment, which already recognizes 157 regional establishments and services or the Safe Tourism Certified, from the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE), that distinguishes 66 healthy regional resources.

They come and repeat



Thus, it is intended to preserve the degree of loyalty established today by tourism. “More than 90% of the people who choose us as a holiday destination repeat, and mainly seek to enjoy the beaches, gastronomy and nature,” he added.

The ‘You promised it’ campaign, included in the new Tourism Communication Plan, has the highest budget in history, two million euros, and gives a very relevant weight to the Mar Menor for being a “strategic and incomparable place for sports activities ”. In fact, it will be the official venue for the I Water Games of Spanish Sports, which will be held in 2022 and in which more than 9,000 athletes and companions will participate. “We have the privilege of having the best regatta course,” said López Miras, while predicting that the hotel sector would recover “between 75% and 80% of the business volume we had in 2019. Our goal is ambitious and we are we are sure that we are going to fulfill it ».

365 days



The heart of the Region of Murcia was revealed by the counselor Marcos Ortuño, who presented the ‘Cultural Aires’ program, focused on inland tourism, which he described as “accessible, comfortable and not very crowded to enjoy our heritage in the company of family members and friends 365 days a year ».

In addition, Ortuño specified that this plan is customized to suit the visitor, their tastes, needs and time of year. ‘Aires Culturales’ encompasses cities such as Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Caravaca de la Cruz, which treasure incalculable tourist gems, such as the recent inauguration of the Museum of the Roman Forum (Molinete Archaeological Park) in the three-thousand-year-old port city, the baroque façade of the Cathedral of Murcia, the traces in Lorca of its different civilizations and Caravaca de la Cruz, the fifth holy city in the world that can celebrate the Perpetual Jubilee.