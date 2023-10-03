Regional tourist accommodation, both hotel and non-hotel, registered a new record of travelers and overnight stays in the period between January and August, according to the latest Occupancy Surveys in Collective Accommodations from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Thus, regional tourist accommodations received an influx of 1,237,555 travelers, a figure that grew by 5.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

Regarding overnight stays, these totaled 3,907,656, which represents a year-on-year increase of 4% (in the country as a whole they increased by 1.1 percent). Both the numbers of travelers and overnight stays represent the highest historical figure for the first eight months of the year in the Region.

The influx of tourists in the set of regional regulated accommodations (hotels, tourist apartments, campsites and rural houses) was 232,954 travelers in August, 1.4% more than the same month in 2022, and was the highest record for a month of August in the Region. These travelers generated 830,409 overnight stays, which represents an increase of 0.6% compared to August 2022 and also represented the highest record for the month of August in the Region of Murcia.

Regarding non-hotel accommodation (apartments, campsites and rural accommodation), in August the Region registered the highest volume of tourists in history for this month, 67,795 travelers, 5.8 percent more than those registered in 2022 , (the country’s average increased by 1.9 percent), according to the INE Apartments, Campsites and Rural Accommodation Occupancy Surveys.

Within this group, the results of the regional campsites stand out, which received 29,523 travelers, 19.2 percent more than in August of the previous year. These campers generated 194,761 overnight stays, 13.3% more than the same month in 2022. Both the increase in travelers and overnight stays in campsites in the Region represent the highest interannual growth by autonomous communities in this month.

For its part, regional rural accommodations also obtained very positive data, with travelers increasing in August by 24.1 percent to 3,881 and overnight stays by 31.3 percent to 23,729.