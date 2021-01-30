The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to leave death figures unrecorded so far in the Murcia region. This is shown by the data provided by the Ministry of Health regarding the balance of Friday, January 29. The Community recorded the highest number of deaths since Covid-19 arrived last March. A total of 24 people died in the past 24 hours from the disease.

Of the 24 fatalities, 15 are male and 9 female. 7 of them are from Murcia, 4 from Cartagena, 4 from Lorca and the rest of the municipalities of Santomera, Cieza, Yecla, Mula, Molina de Segura, Archena, Los Alcázares, Ceutí and Caravaca de la Cruz, and 88, 94 , 68, 92, 93, 94, 85, 87, 73, 88, 89, 80, 88, 73, 83, 86, 86, 78, 74, 67, 79, 82, 87 and 93 years. The total number of deaths increases to 1,041.

Another of the bad news that the Health count leaves is the increase in hospital admissions in the Region, which are totally collapsed. Eight more patients fight Covid-19 in health centers, bringing the total to 1,098. People in ICU too grow slightly, from 175 to 176, in the last hours.

The Region added this Friday 742 new cases, a figure that continues to reflect that the positive curve is beginning to bend. These infections were detected after the toilets carried out 7,246 PCR and antigen tests, which places the positivity rate around 10% (10.2%), still well above the parameters recommended by the WHO (5%) for the pandemic to be controlled.

Of the 742 new cases, 239 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 89 to Cartagena, 44 to Yecla, 30 to Lorca, 29 to Cieza, 25 to Molina de Segura, 25 to San Javier, 25 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 23 to Jumilla, 16 to Águilas, 16 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 16 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 14 to Abarán, 14 to Torre Pacheco, 12 to Beniel, 12 to Mazarrón, 9 to Los Alcázares, 9 to Ceutí, 9 to Mula, 9 to Santomera, 8 to Alcantarilla, 8 to Totana, 7 to Alhama de Murcia, 7 to Archena, 7 to La Unión, 6 to Alguazas, 6 to Fuente Álamo. The rest are distributed among various locations.

A total of 1,622 people overcame the disease during the day on Friday, a figure that significantly reduces the number of active cases. Right now there 13,488 citizens with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia.