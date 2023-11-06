Tourism employment in Spain reached 2.95 million employed people in the third quarter of the year, which represents an increase of 6.5% compared to the same period in 2022, according to data published this Monday by Turespaña, which ensures that employed linked to this activity already represent almost 14% of total employment in the national economy.

In the case of the Region of Murcia, this was, after Extremadura, the community in which the greatest year-on-year growth was experienced in the number of people employed in the sector, specifically 20.6%.

Between July and September 2023, activities linked to tourism registered 180,604 more employees than in the same quarter of the previous year, which represents one in four jobs created during that period in the Spanish economy as a whole (720,000). That is, 25.1% of new jobs have been the result of activities linked to tourism.

Active workers in tourism in the second quarter of the year have exceeded three million (3.2 million), 5.5% more than in the same period of the previous year. With this, those employed in the tourism sector have constituted 13.9% of total employment in the Spanish economy.

In relation to the unemployment rate, it stood at 8.1% in the third quarter, 0.4% less than in the second quarter of this year and a figure lower than that of the same quarter of 2022. The percentage of unemployed over active among women (8.8%) was higher than among men (7.4%).

“We continue to transform the material conditions of employment linked to tourism: more employed, more salaried, more permanent contracts and more full-time jobs: in short, more and better jobs to reinforce the social nature of tourism,” said the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism in functions, Héctor Gómez.

Increase in all activities



In this third quarter, the main tourist activities have registered growth, as happened in the previous quarter. The hospitality industry increased by 7.7%, due to the positive evolution of both food and beverage services (7.9%) and accommodation services (7.0%). In passenger transport, the interannual variation was 10.9%.

The main growth in the third quarter has occurred among employees (10.1%), rising to 2.49 million. Salaried employees showed increases in all tourist activities. In passenger transportation (19.4%), in hospitality (11%) and in other tourist activities (4.5%).

Employees in the tourism sector with a permanent contract (79.1%) have increased by 17.9%, which represents the ninth consecutive increase, according to data from Turespaña, which ensures that, on the contrary, employees with a temporary contract have registered a decrease of 12.1%. In this sense, the temporary employment rate in the tourism sector was 20.9%, a figure lower than that of the same period of the previous year, which was 26.1%.

In relation to the type of working day, full-time employees represented 77.9% of the total number of employees and increased by 9.6%, while part-time employees increased by 11.9% and represented 22.1%.

For their part, the self-employed have decreased by 9.1% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 458,373. Decreases have been recorded in other tourist activities (-12.3%), in passenger transport (-12.9%) and hospitality (-7%).

Foreign workers in the tourism sector increased to 708,973 employees in the third quarter of 2023 (17.7% more). Within this group, the self-employed decreased (-9.5%) and salaried employees increased (23.6%).

For Héctor Gómez, the constant growth of employees with permanent contracts is “a milestone in the history of the Spanish tourism industry” and a sign that “policies linked to quality and seasonally adjusted tourism proposals have positive consequences on destinations: consequences in the form of safer and better paid jobs for citizens.

Madrid and Catalonia, at the head of the occupation



The autonomous communities that have registered the highest number of employed people from July to September are Catalonia (513,831), Madrid (424,390), Valencian Community (297,481) and the Canary Islands (267,801).

In this period the number of employed people grew in all the autonomous communities, except in the Basque Country, Castilla y León, Cantabria and Navarra.

The autonomous communities where the number of employed people grew the most was Extremadura, with a growth of 20.7% year-on-year, Murcia, with 20.6%, and Galicia, with 20%.

The autonomous communities with the greatest number of tourist flows (Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Andalusia, the Valencian Community and Madrid) are the ones that together accounted for 74.6% of the total number of employees in the sector in the third quarter.