The Region of Murcia is the Spanish community in which cybercrime grew the most between January and September 2022, with an increase of 163.5% compared to the same period in 2019, according to the latest Crime Balance published by the Ministry of the Interior .

In this way, the Region was the autonomy in which the State Security Forces and Corps investigated a greater number of crimes committed through the Internet, followed by Extremadura (+144.2%), Cantabria (+132.7% ), Asturias (128.7%), La Rioja (127.1%) and Castilla y León (+111.1%).

The Ministry has warned of the increase, starting in 2016, of the types of crime grouped under the concept of cybercrime, and, in particular, of fraud committed by computer means.

Thus, in the country as a whole, while conventional crime has fallen by 0.8% between January and September, cybercrime has increased by 89.3%. In the case of the Region of Murcia, the exponential rise in the number of crimes committed over the Internet is added to that of conventional crimes, which have increased by 8.6%.