The Region of Murcia registered a total of 812 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 50 less than the previous day, and three deaths from this cause, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, the Region has recorded 419,664 infections and 2,265 fatalities.

At this time, 324 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 in Community hospitals, 11 more than the previous day, while 13 of them are in the ICU, three more than on Tuesday. The number of detection tests carried out rises to 2,905,513, in the case of PCR.