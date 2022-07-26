EP Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 14:36



The Ministry of Health has registered seven deaths from coronavirus in the last five days and a total of 1,327 new cases, 387 of them confirmed this Monday.

At the moment, 341 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 in Murcian hospitals -ten more than in the last part offered by the department led by Juan José Pedreño last Thursday-, 16 of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) , which is three more.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Region has recorded 448,013 infected and 2,368 deaths. For its part, the number of detection tests carried out amounts to 3,082,879, in the case of PCR/antigens and 129,632 of antibodies.