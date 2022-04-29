THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 29, 2022, 1:18 p.m.



The Region of Murcia registered this Thursday the death of four people infected with Covid, according to the Ministry of Health. Therefore, the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic amounts to 2,247 in the Region of Murcia.

However, the number of admissions due to coronavirus gave a respite on the last day. The total number of hospitalized patients fell to 258, 7 fewer than at the end of Wednesday. In addition, the statistics of people in the ICU continue to show the lowest levels for months. Currently there are 6 patients admitted, one less than the previous day. On the last day, 932 new infections were registered, a figure slightly below the previous days.