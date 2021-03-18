The coronavirus lives of all ages continue to be claimed. After a 43-year-old fatality was counted in the previous count, the latest update of the incidence of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia adds another deceased under 50 years of age, specifically that of a 49-year-old man who lived in Health area I (Murcia Oeste).

With this latest update of the coronavirus data, The Region of Murcia has a total of 1,547 deaths since the health crisis began.

Regarding the number of new cases detected, the Epidemiology Service has counted a total of 62 in the last 24 hours, nine more than those detected the previous day. Thus, at the moment there are 815 patients affected by Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia, of which 688 are in home isolation and 127 (eight fewer) are hospitalized, 51 (one less) of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the 62 new cases, 17 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 11 to Cartagena, 8 to Lorca and 7 to Torre Pacheco.

The positivity rate, one of the indicators used to measure the incidence of the pandemic, remains stable at around 2.50% and far from 5% of the limit recommended by health authorities to consider the pandemic controlled.

Since the health crisis began, there have been a total of 107,523 cases of coronavirus in the Region of Murcia; 105,161 (53 of them in the last day) have already been discharged.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 947,257 PCR and antigen tests and 103,381 antibody tests since the declaration of the pandemic.