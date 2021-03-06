The Region of Murcia added another 71 infections this Friday while the situation in its health centers continues to ease. With these new positives, 1,091 people suffer from Covid-19, eight fewer than the previous day. In the last 24 hours, 2,000 PCR tests and antigen tests were carried out, while the positivity rate is 3.55%, below the threshold established by the WHO as a criterion to establish that the pandemic is controlled.

The decrease in the incidence of the third wave of the coronavirus is also reflected in hospitals, which register 173 patients with Covid-19, nine less admitted than the previous day. Two other affected people left the Intensive Citizens Units, where 66 people remain. The total number of cured already amounts to 104,091, 75 more than those registered on Thursday.

Of the 71 new cases, 14 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 11 to Cieza, 7 to Librilla, 5 to Cartagena, 4 to Torre Pacheco, 3 to Beniel, 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 2 to Los Alcázares, 2 to Archena, 2 to Jumilla, 2 to Lorca, 2 to Puerto Lumbreras, 2 to San Javier. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to kill people from the coronavirus. During Friday four people died, three women and a man of 86, 82, 75 and 72 years old. They were residents of the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Los Alcázares. In total, 1,511 people have died from coronavirus in the Region.