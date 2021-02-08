A total of 63 teachers and 654 students remain isolated for having had contact with any of the 2,131 positive cases of Covid-19 -291 teachers and 1,840 students- that have led to quarantines in 503 educational centers in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the course school, Monday, September 14. This means nine new positives -all of them students- in the last 24 hours, according to sources from the Community in the balance offered this Monday.

The Ministry of Education recalls that there are 280,000 students and 27,000 teachers in the Region, so that the 63 isolated teachers represent 0.2 percent of the total, and the 654 students, 0.2 percent. In addition, 16,786 students and 1,611 teachers have already returned to classrooms after overcoming the quarantine period.

Regarding the situation of the centers, the IES Príncipes de Asturias (Lorca) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 4 isolates (the positive one and 3 students); while the IES Los Albares (Cieza) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 8 isolates (the positive and 7 students).

Likewise, the Sagrado Corazón Public School (Librilla) has added 3 positive students (family) and a total of 4 isolated from the first case (the positive one and 3 students), as well as a total of 4 isolated from the second case (the positive one and 3 students), and a total of 20 isolates (the positive, 18 students and 1 teacher from the Infant Classroom).

The Pasico II Concerted School (Torre Pacheco) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 3 isolates (the positive and 2 students); while the Integrated Training Center (Molina Segura) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 4 isolates (the positive one and 3 students).

Finally, the IES Aljada (Puente Tocinos-Murcia) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 2 isolates (the positive one and 1 student); and the IES Juan Sebastián Elcano (Cartagena) has registered 1 positive student and a total of 3 isolates (the positive one and 2 students).